Aberdeen restaurant donates hundreds of meals to NHS staff

Staff at an Aberdeen restaurant have produced and delivered hundreds of meals for inspirational NHS staff.

Sizzle, on Guild Street, is known for serving up a combination of traditional Scottish and Greek dishes to customers.

But when the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown began a few weeks ago, owners Nishchal Karki and Rachana Bohara were forced to reconsider their standard operation.

The co-owners and sisters decided to deliver some goodwill by donating more than 700 meals to nurses and doctors working on the frontline at the Aberdeen Intensive Care Unit.

Nishchal and Rachana have worked part-time for the NHS for the past decade so know first-hand how challenging, yet rewarding, the role is.

Nishchal said: “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are all going through a great deal of uncertainty and difficulty – especially people working for the NHS, who are directly dealing with Covid-19.

“It must be incredibly stressful and disheartening for each and every one of them.

“The team and I wanted to express our sincere gratitude and solidarity to those who are brave enough to help others while risking their lives.

“It is important that all of us in the local area continue to work together in every possible way, whether that be an individual or a company. This includes people simply staying home and maintaining social distances, as per government guidance.

“Our thanks has came in the form of food. But we feel as though we couldn’t and can’t do enough for those heroes.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The inspiration for the incredible food donation came because the businesswomen were simply eager to “put a smile on people’s faces”.

The meals on offer included pilau rice with chicken curry and pilau rice with mixed vegetables, along with a bottle of water.

Nishchal added: “It made total sense to donate the meals to so many dedicated doctors and nurses, given that we have our own food business.

“The team and I would like to apologise to our customers and staff members for having to close our regular service.

“But we feel satisfied that we have donated to the right people at this time.

“Without committed NHS staff, the spectacular health service would not exist.

“I am still working for the service on a part-time basis as a support service supervisor, so the NHS means a great deal to me, much like many others.

“I feel great pride in knowing that my sister and I have a role to play in the fantastic work it does, every hour of every day.”

Nishchal and Rachana have plans to donate more meals in the near future, in a bid to show their support and appreciation for more local businesses and charities.

Nishchal said: “Given how well the donation was received, Sizzle will definitely be providing more free meals.

“We are currently planning to donate free meals for vulnerable groups in collaboration with some local charities.

“This time around, we may be willing to help vulnerable groups who are unable to go out or leave their homes.

“The team and I hope we achieved our goal in spreading some joy to those who need it most during this current time.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day