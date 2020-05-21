Aberdeen restaurant delivering free meals to frontline workers

A family-run Indian restaurant has been delivering free food to key workers during the lockdown.

The owner of Riksha, which is based in the Union Square shopping mall, said thousands of food parcels had been donated to health workers as well as staff in care homes, supermarkets and the police.

Anis Ahmed said staff initially wanted to make sure all the food they had in their cupboards did not go to waste when restaurants were ordered to close.

But they decided to continue their free deliveries when their stock run out and soon started to receive donations from members of the public keen to help out.

Mr Ahmed said: “So far we have donated around 3,300 food parcels. Each parcel includes rice, nan, curry and pakora.

“Key workers have been over the moon and so appreciative.

“We received messages of thanks via our social media, it was heart-warming to receive this acknowledgement.”

Ailidh Fraser, who works as a quality officer at NHS Grampian, said workers in the central stores building, where procurement and supply chain staff are based, enjoyed their food parcels.

Curries have also been donated to Woodend Hospital, the intensive care unit and the Covid-19 Testing Tent.

Ailidh said: “All the donations were demolished and loved by every member of the team.

“They are the only people to provide donations for us here at central stores.

“It was lovely to be appreciated and thought of over here. Many staff were surprised.”

Staff at the Indian restaurant, which opened its doors last August, have been working closely with various north-east charities, including Aberdeen Cyrenians and Somebody Cares, to ensure people in need receive help during lockdown.

A spokesman for Somebody Cares said: “Small businesses, whilst some themselves are going through hard times, can still demonstrate their social responsibility in a charitable manner.

“Anis Ahmed and his team at Riksha have donated freshly cooked curries to Somebody Cares, which have helped our ability to feed those in desperate need.”

And a spokeswoman for Aberdeen Cyrenians said: “We would not be able to keep delivering hot meals to people in need without such generosity – and it really boosts the spirits of the people we are working with when we deliver something special like curry and nan.

“We are so grateful to Riksha for their support, and everyone who has contributed to AC2U and our appeal.”

The owner of Riksha hopes to open the restaurant again soon and staff have been preparing a new menu for a contactless takeaway service which will launch on May 25.

