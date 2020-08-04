Aberdeen restaurant delays reopening date due to spike in local coronavirus cases

An Aberdeen restaurant has delayed their reopening date due to the spike in coronavirus cases in the city.

No.1 Bar and Grill in the West End had hoped to reopen to customers later on this month.

However, due to the ongoing spike in Covid-19 cases in Aberdeen they have decided to delay this for the time being.

They have yet to decide on an opening date.

A statement published on their social media said: “We had hoped to be open mid-August however due to the fluid situation that is taking place in Aberdeen at present we do not feel that it is the right time for us to reopen.

”Our staff, customers and the wider community’s safety and well-being remains our main priority.

“We hope to count on your continued support and look forward to seeing you in the future, in the meantime stay safe.”