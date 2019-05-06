Aberdeen restaurant closes its doors

An Aberdeen restaurant has closed its doors.

Bucksburn Manor, owned by Crown Carveries, announced the closure by posting a notice on the front door of the premises.

It read: “We’re sad to announce that Bucksburn Manor Crown Carveries will be closing its doors for the last time on Monday April 22.

“We hope you have enjoyed your carveries and roasts as much as we’ve loved serving you, and we’d like to thank you for your local custom over the years.”

The firm has shut down the Bucksburn Manor website and is listed as permanently closed on Google.

