An Aberdeen steak and lobster restaurant is to close its doors after being hit by the effects of the oil industry downturn.

Stephen Dillon, who founded The Prime Cuts in 2007, said his restaurant was going into “hibernation” because corporate trade had “disappeared”.

The restaurant in Crown Terrace will close after service finishes on Saturday. Around eight staff will lose their jobs.

Mr Dillon, 56, said midweek trade had been “non-existent” since the start of this year.

Weekend trade has fared better – but it is still down by around 30%.

Altogether, Mr Dillon said trade had dropped by 60%.

He said: “All of the fine dining establishments in Aberdeen have been hit really hard by the oil crisis.

“Last year cost me about £40,000. I was able to absorb that.

“Since January we’ve fallen off the plank.

“I’m not going to wait until I get hugely in debt.

“I’m not going to put any more money in the business just now.”