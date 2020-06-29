Aberdeen restaurant announces reopening date

An Aberdeen restaurant has confirmed it will reopen to customers next month.

Cafe Boheme, located on Windmill Brae, has announced it will open its doors on July 16 and has started taking reservations.

In a statement, restaurant bosses said: “We’re delighted to announce that Cafe Boheme will reopen on Thursday, July 16 and as such, we have now started taking reservations.

“We have reduced seating due to social distancing so we advise customers book soon to avoid disappointment.”

The restaurant temporarily closed on March 19, in the lead up to lockdown.

Bookings can be made online by visiting: www.cafebohemerestaurant.co.uk/bookings.