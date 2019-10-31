Aberdeen residents warned as TV licence scam appears in email

North-east residents are being warned about a TV licence scam email.

Aberdeen City Council’s trading standards team said it had been made aware of the online scam which had been sent to someone living in Aberdeen.

The recipient of the email spotted it was fake after “licence” was spelled as “license” and alerted the local authority.

Now the team has shared the email to prevent anyone else in the north-east from being caught out.

The scam relates to a direct debit payment for TV Licencing being cancelled and featured the body’s logo.

The text of the email reads: “We’re sorry to let you know that the TV License (sic) could not be automatically renewed.

“Something’s gone wrong with your payments. As we couldn’t take the latest payment from your bank account, this account will also need to be paid when you set up your new direct debit.

“Remember, if you don’t keep up with your payments, we may be forced to cancel your license or pass your details to a debt collection agency.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The email contains a link to “log in” to the recipient’s account, where they are asked to put in their payment information to “continue the payments”.

It was sent by “TV LICENSING ONLINE” from a .com.tr email address.

The email adds: “To change your payment method, have a look at all your options.

“Or, if you prefer to pay the missed amount now, you can sign in online and pay using your debit or credit card.

“While you’re signed in, please make sure we have your correct bank details.”

Earlier this month, it also emerged that several Aberdeen residents had been mailed a scam inheritance letter, including in Bucksburn and Bridge of Don.

Trading Standards manager Graeme Paton said: “People should be wary of emails such as this one that don’t come from official email addresses which in this case would have been donotreply@tvlicensing.co.uk

“If you have received something like this and are not sure if it is legitimate, go onto the official https://www.gov.uk/tv-licence site to ask, and you can also check their email scams FAQs at https://www.tvlicensing.co.uk/faqs/FAQ288”