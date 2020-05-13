Aberdeen residents urged to take part in national discussion

Aberdeen residents are being encouraged to participate in a national discussion surrounding racism and inequality.

The First Minister’s National Advisory Council on Women and Girls (NACWG) is urging Aberdeen residents to get behind the #GenerationEqual movement by hearing their experiences of racism and inequality.

NACWG wants to find out more about the inequalities that women and girls continue to face, including employment and career progression.

The advisory council are looking to hear from individuals of any gender and all backgrounds within Aberdeen, to better understand racism in Scotland and help create an equal society.

Dr Ima Jackson, joining Louise Macdonald OBE as Co-Chair of The NACWG in 2020, said: “Racism and inequality is still a problem within Scotland, particularly for women.

“Women and girls are too often discouraged within society to reach their full potential because of both their gender and the colour of their skin.

“We invite people across Aberdeen to share their views and experiences, whether they themselves or someone they know is affected by these issues.

“We will use this feedback to help advise the First Minister what is needed to tackle gender inequality and racism through our recommendations.

“This is an opportunity for the people of Aberdeen to play a part in real and lasting change for everyone in Scotland.”

Focusing on different spotlight themes, the Advisory Council encourages people to share ideas and opinions on different gender equality issues.

The NACWG’s spotlight is on ‘Racism and Inequality’ until June as part of its efforts to better understand racism in Scotland and help create a society where we are all equal.

To participate in the national conversation individuals can form a ‘wee circle’ with family, friends or colleagues to discuss the issues surrounding racism and inequality for women and girls. Feedback can be submitted at onescotland.org/NACWG.