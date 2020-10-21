Aberdeen residents urged to have their say on care services

Those living in Aberdeen are being encouraged to have their say on proposed changes to community treatment and care services (CTAC).

Changes are being introduced which will see them move from being delivered by GP surgeries to NHS Grampian-employed staff though the creation of a new CTAC service.

These will include practices usually carried out by a GP, nurse or healthcare assistant, such as a blood pressure checks, height and weight measurements, getting a sample taken for a blood test or getting a wound cleaned, dressed and cared for.

The Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) has said it will improve the number of appointment times and locations that can be offered.

A spokesman for the ACHSCP added: “It will help ensure our GP practices remain sustainable and safe and make sure that GPs have time to focus on the more complex appointments.

“You will continue to be cared for by your GP practice and any results will go back to your GP practice to action as needed.

“We are still in the planning stage, so you will not see most changes immediately. We will make sure that we continue to keep you and your GP practice up to date.

“For now, we are asking members of the public to get involved and complete our survey. This survey will help us know what is important to you while we design the new service.”

The survey can be filled out online at https://bit.ly/3jmXksW