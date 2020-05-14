Aberdeen residents urged to grow their own vegetables

A new scheme is encouraging people in Aberdeen to grow their own food during the Covid-19 pandemic with seed deliveries.

The charity CFINE has teamed up with One Seed Forward, Tullos Community Garden, and Granite City Good Food to launch Keep Growing Aberdeen.

The organisations are sending out seedlings, compost, plant pots, and instructions to people in Torry so they can get started with their vegetable gardens.

Anyone taking part is asked to share their surplus seedlings with their neighbours, connecting with those who live near-by through plants on windowsills.

Rebecca Dunn, CFINE community growing development worker, said: “The Keep Growing Aberdeen project encompasses everything that we stand for as an organisation: improving health, well-being, and the environment, as well as tackling poverty.

“CFINE is delighted to participate in this great new initiative which will help people look after their mental and physical health and we look forward to seeing the good food that the local community will grow.”

The growing packs will be prepared at the CFINE premises on Poynernook Road. The charity will deliver the packs by electric cargo bikes or car as part of their emergency food delivery routes to those who signed up, following strict health and safety procedures.

Keep Growing Aberdeen received £500 funding from Aberdeen City Council to help with the project.