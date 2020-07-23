Aberdeen residents urged to comment on proposed local development plan to ‘save’ farm

A community council is calling on members of the public to comment on the proposed Aberdeen local development plan to help save a rare breed farm.

The Cove and Altens Community Council is encouraging residents in Aberdeen to make their opinions on the proposed Aberdeen Local Development Plan known, as one of the sites, OP61, sets out some of the fields at Doonies Rare Breed Farm as use for heavy industry.

Fields have been included as part of plans to create an energy transition zone, which would cover a 70-acre site.

The farm is believed to be the only Rare Breed Survival Trust approved conservation farm in Scotland.

It covers 134 acres and specialises in breeding rare and endangered breeds of British livestock.

A petition against the energy transition zone also gained more than 2,000 signatures.

Now, it is hoped that if residents speak up using the local authority’s consultation process, it will help save the farm.

A statement by the Cove and Altens Community Council said: “Help Doonies and upcoming generations by making your views known.

“This valuable local conservation resource for various rare breeds of domestic animals must be preserved.

“Families, schools, nurseries, old folks homes, college and university students studying land economy and agriculture and more visit the farm, giving children and adults the rare flavour of a working farm along with an invaluable close up experience with domestic animals.

“Traditionally run, the land has been farmed since the mid-1600s, all within Aberdeen City’s boundary.”

Under the proposed local development plan, it states the site will support renewable energy transition-related industries in association with Aberdeen South Harbour.

It adds: “Appropriate environmental assessments will be required, including a Habitats Regulations Appraisal to accompany development proposals in order to avoid adverse effects on the qualifying interests of a range of Natura sites.

“Other issues which need to be addressed include landscape impact of development, recreational access and habitat connectivity.”

The site is also linked to OP62 at Bay of Nigg, and OP56 at St Fittick’s Park.

Aberdeen City Council has encouraged as many people as possible to have their say on the proposed plan.

Planning development management committee convener Councillor Marie Boulton said: “We welcome comments from the public about the content of the proposed plan.

“The Proposed Local Development Plan will help the City Council and private planners and developers to continue to create a city that’s a fantastic place for everyone to live, work and visit.”

Aberdeen City Council’s proposed local development plan consultation ends on August 31.

To make your views known, visit https://bit.ly/3hmsmAG

Comments are also being accepted via email at ldp@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Any issues brought up that cannot be resolved by the council will then be considered by a reporter, appointed by Scottish Ministers, who will issue conclusions and recommendations which the local authority must take on board before adopting the plan.