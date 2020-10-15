Aberdeen residents urged to apply for community salt bags ahead of winter

Aberdeen residents are being encouraged to apply for a community salt bag to be used during the winter months.

The local authority has opened applications for free one-tonne community salt bags which can be used to treat icy roads and pavements in neighbourhoods across the city.

A deadline for applications has been set for November 15.

The scheme is designed to ensure communities can support themselves when the wintry weather arrives.

Some of the salt has been donated by smoked salmon producer John Ross Jr.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “Our teams have been preparing for winter weather for several weeks including the delivery of 2,500 tonnes of salt for gritting last month.

“We have a dedicated workforce of 90 people to cover 24/7 operations on our roads and pavements and they do their best under challenging conditions, often going above and beyond their duty to keep the city moving. Almost half of the city’s roads and the city’s busiest pavement on Union Street are treated before 7.30am.

“Unfortunately, though, our staff can’t be everywhere all the time – there are 560 miles of roads in Aberdeen, slightly more than the distance from the city to London, and there are 1,242 miles of pavements which is the distance from here to Rome.

“As always, we hope there won’t be a harsh winter but it’s good for everyone in our communities to be as prepared as possible we have created as many opportunities as possible to enable communities to help themselves and help their neighbours.”

The one-tonne bags can be used for public areas, with a secure and accessible area such as a garage or driveway needed for storing the bag.

Any groups interested in applying are asked to email winter@aberdeencity.gov.uk or phone 03000 200 292 before November 15.

The community salt bags are delivered free of charge, are replaced as necessary, and are removed at the end of winter.

Community salt bins are also available on Laurel Drive, at Asda Garthdee, Girdleness Road, Union Row, Crown Terrace, Justice Street, Seaton Drive, Regent Court, Byron Square, Anderson Road, Leadside Road and Kingswells Park and Ride.

They are also available at Craibstone Park and Ride, Bridge of Don Park and Ride, Countesswells Road, Asda Dyce, Fernhill Drive, Johnston Gardens North and Pennan Road.