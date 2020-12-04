Aberdeen residents urged to abide by Covid-19 rules to help enjoy Christmas

Aberdeen residents have been asked to continue sticking to coronavirus rules so Christmas can still be enjoyed.

Depute Provost of Aberdeen Jennifer Stewart made the appeal in a bid to get the number of positive cases in the city down before the festive season.

Ways residents can help include following basic guidelines such as social distancing, wearing a face covering and washing your hands.

Mrs Stewart said: “We all want to try and enjoy what we can at Christmas, so can we all please abide by the rules just now?

“These include simple actions such as washing your hands, wearing a face covering, and giving people two metres of space.

“People should also ensure they are sanitising their hands when entering shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs as this protects not only you but also the hard-working staff in these premises.

“Shops and other premises can’t enforce hand sanitising, but I am personally asking people to do this – make it their Christmas gift to one another.”

“Stopping the spread of Covid-19 starts with all of us and we can all make a difference and do our part.

“I’m wishing everyone a safe and happy Christmas and look forward to a more optimistic New Year in 2021.”

From December 23 to 27, there will be a limited relaxation of the Covid rules to allow people to travel within the UK to spend Christmas within a bubble of up to three households.