Aberdeen residents told to leave homes call on council to buy them

Residents told they have to leave their Aberdeen homes have called on the council to buy them.

Tenants living in the University of Aberdeen-owned Rowett homes in Bucksburn, which includes Eastside Gardens and Walton Road, are fearing for the future after they were told they will need to leave the properties, with plans to sell the site ongoing.

The university acquired the homes in 2008 through a merger with the Rowett Institute.

Those living in the homes were given notice by the university about its plans to sell the site on, with a formal notice to be submitted to the residents later.

Now those affected have set up an action group with the hope Aberdeen City Council will buy the houses using the Scottish Government buy-back legislation.

A statement from a member of the group said: “We are residents at homes owned by the University of Aberdeen.

“The university wants to sell the houses to raise revenue.

“I am trying to get the council to buy the houses and then re-let them back to the tenants as council property using the new Scottish legislation of buy-back.”

The university is expected to issue a formal notice period for the tenants, the length of which will vary depending on the contract they are on.

However, the group is hopeful the local authority may be able to step in.

A city council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the situation regarding these properties.

“The council has a target of providing 2,000 new homes in the coming years and is willing to consider acquiring properties which meet its priorities in terms of housing need within the city.”

A University of Aberdeen spokeswoman said it was aware the move is likely to cause residents concern, but that it would continue to work with them to address any questions they may have in regards to their tenancy.

The spokeswoman said: “The university is looking into various options regarding the sale of the properties.

“If an alternative to them going on the open market cannot be found we will issue formal notice for the tenants to leave, and once each property is vacated they will be marketed for sale.

“The notice period will vary depending on the type of tenancy agreement in place, but will be in line with legislation.”