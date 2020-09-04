Aberdeen residents told not to fly-tip garden waste after two beauty spots targeted

Aberdeen residents have been warned not to fly-tip garden waste around the city after two beauty spots were targeted.

Grass and tree cuttings were found dumped on the Deeside Way and Kincorth Hill, with the council also dealing with reports of garden waste being dumped over fences.

Residents have been urged to take their waste to recycling centres, use it as compost or purchase a garden waste permit so it can go into the brown bins.

Fly-tipping can damage wildlife by smothering native plants and even encourage the establishment of non-native invasive species which over time can cause tremendous ecological damage as many animals depend on native plants for food.

Plants such as giant hogweed, Japanese knotweed, and Himalayan balsam are all garden escapees which are now causing serious damage to the countryside in Aberdeen and across the UK, costing millions of pounds to manage.

Fly-tipping also costs the council money to clear, reducing funds to deliver other essential services, or maintain green spaces.

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “We’d ask everyone to please help look after our natural environment and act responsibly when it comes to getting rid of your garden waste – dumping it over the fence onto someone else’s land is fly-tipping and illegal.

“We’d also urge people not to dump garden waste in woodland, grassland or other places around the city as again, it’s illegal and creates an unsightly mess for people who are enjoying these areas.

“There are plenty of ways people can dispose of garden waste safely and responsibly and we’d urge everyone to use these ways to ensure the city is kept tidy and free from mess and flytipping.”

Householders who use a contractor for maintaining their garden are asked to ensure the contractor disposes of their business waste responsibly.

In addition to the dumping of garden waste and fly-tipping, a small number of residents have cut down trees and bushes – people should contact the city council if trees or bushes on council land are causing a problem.