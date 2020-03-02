Aberdeen residents to lead fire checks in multi-storey buildings

Aberdeen residents are to lead inspections in their own multi-storey buildings.

The inspections will examine fire safety in the blocks, such as material being left in communal areas which could be a fire hazard or trip hazard.

They will be led by Aberdeen City Council, police and fire.

Aberdeen City Council housing spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “The resident-led inspections are a positive step in ensuring all our residents in the city’s multi-storeys are safe.”

Inspections are to be carried out in Grampian Court, Morven Court, Greig Court, Hutcheon Court, Cornhill Court, Bayview Court, Promenade Court, Smithfield Court, Seamount Court, Marischal Court, Bruce House, and Stockethill Court.

Anyone interested is asked to speak to the city council housing officer responsible for their building.