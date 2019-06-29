Aberdeen residents to have say on development of community centre

An Aberdeen community centre is asking members of the public on how best to develop its facilities.

Danestone Community Centre’s management committee has launched a survey which it hopes will provide feedback.

Responses will help to shape ways for the centre to meet demand, as well as how to increase capacity for new and existing activities.

Gerry Bowyer, chairman of the Danestone Community Centre management committee, said: “The committee is keen to hear the views of users of the centre on improvements that you would like to see and would be enormously grateful if you would take two minutes to complete the survey.”

In order to take part, pay a visit to smartsurvey.co.uk/s/885O2/