Aberdeen residents still waiting to return home nine months after flat fire

Aberdeen residents of a fire-hit block of flats have yet to return to their homes – more than nine months on from the blaze.

The fire ripped through the upper floors of a block of flats in Victoria Road, Torry, last April.

Some residents are still in temporary accommodation.

The local authority today said the process had “taken longer” than it would have liked.

Tina Lawson, 37, whose father Gary has only spent 20 minutes in his flat since the day of the fire last year, said the family have become increasingly frustrated at the delays.

She said: “I’m dreading going back to his flat on Victoria Road.

“We only got 20 minutes to remove all the necessities last April.

“Dad has a lot of belongings in there but we can’t get in because it’s boarded up. His temporary accommodation is nice but it’s £288 a week, so he can’t stay there forever.

“The council only came to him last week because his flat has marked up rent arrears. If that hadn’t happened we would probably still be waiting for them to get in touch with us.

“They’re wanting to move him so we will have two flats to clear.”

Mr Lawson, 56, suffers from multiple complex medical conditions.

He has the blood disorder genetic haemochromatosis, which causes fatigue, sickness and joint pain.

He also has arthritis in his back and arm and multiple hernias. He takes heavy doses of several types of medication.

His family are now concerned about the effect his nine-month ordeal is having on his health.

Tina added: “He has medical issues as well and this whole thing has stressed him out a lot.

“I’m just worried about how long it’s going to take them because he does have health problems and he doesn’t need any of the stress this has caused.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Due to a variety of complex factors, the process has taken longer than we would have liked.

“However, we are in contact with the tenants affected by the fire and their families and have been discussing the options open to them including remaining, on a permanent basis, in their alternative accommodation or returning to their tenancies on Victoria Road once the flats are repaired.

“We recognise the impact the situation has had on the tenants and it is important that we ensure that the properties are returned to the best state of repair possible before allowing the tenants to return should they wish to do so.”