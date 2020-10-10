Aberdeen residents scoop £1,000 cash prize in Postcode Lottery

People’s Postcode Lottery players in an Aberdeen community have woken up £1,000 richer this morning.

Residents in AB12 5PF who have signed up for the lottery have won £1,000 per ticket.

The cash prize was part of the lottery’s daily prize, which sees everyone who plays in the twenty winning postcodes getting their hands on £1,000.

It’s the second time in the space of four weeks people living in Kincorth have won a cash prize on the postcode lottery, after AB12 5ER came up on September 21.

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and abroad.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.