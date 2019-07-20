Aberdeen residents raise hygiene concerns after dog poo thrown at fence surrounding 3G pitch

Aberdeen residents have raised concerns about dog poo bags being thrown on to a fence surrounding a 3G pitch.

The waste bags have been left strewn across metal railings around the grounds at Dyce Academy.

One shocked local resident said children will soon have to wear hazmat suits instead of football strips to play safely on the pitch.

Residents contacted the council more than a week ago, but the dog excrement still remains stuck to the fence.

The bags are believed to have been taken from a dog waste bin next to the site, which is operated by Sport Aberdeen.

Residents have been hitting out on social media.

One, who did not want to be named, said: “Instead of football kits maybe for the next game they could wear hazmat suits.”

Children can use the pitch over the summer holidays but it is feared many young sports enthusiasts will be put off.

A Sport Aberdeen spokesman said: “The Dyce 3G pitches are owned by Aberdeen City Council and the issue regarding the abuse of dog poo bags has been reported to the environmental services team.

“Sport Aberdeen manages the community use of the 3G pitch outside of school hours and although the pitch is not closed over the summer holidays, it is anticipated that there will be less usage.

“Sport Aberdeen is aware of the problem and will keep the situation under review.”

Councillor Avril MacKenzie, who represents the Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone ward, said it was disappointing to hear about the antisocial behaviour. She said: “I’m a dog owner and I use the dog poo bins.

“I wouldn’t expect someone to then go in and take the bags out.

“It’s not hygienic for a start.

“One step forward might be to install CCTV but the council doesn’t have the money for that.

“They’ll get bored of it and they’ll eventually move on to something else.”

And an Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman highlighted that dog walkers should take their waste to another bin if they come across one that was full.

She said: “If the nearest dog bin is full, we would always encourage people to use a regular bin or take their rubbish home with them and dispose of it at home rather than leaving a mess.”