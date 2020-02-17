Aberdeen residents raise concerns after takeaway applies for late licence

People have expressed concern about an Aberdeen restaurant’s bid to open into the early hours.

Middle East on Holburn Street – near the junction with Union Street – has applied to Aberdeen City Council for a late hours catering licence, which would allow it to open up to 5am.

Ahead of a meeting of the council’s licensing committee on Tuesday at which a decision will be made, the council has received five letters from parties opposed to the application.

One letter by Hollie Irving and published on the council’s website objected.

It added: “The grounds for this objection are the anti-social behaviour this licence will bring, including littering and public disturbance.”

Another objector, whose objection was published on the council’s website but whose name is not stated, said: “The main reasons for raising this objection are disturbance to the residents living above and nearby the premises after 11pm and increased anti-social behaviours in the area of upper Holburn Street.

“Disturbance will likely be in the form of excess noise.

“For example, shouting from persons waiting to order and subsequently standing outside to consume their food, either directly in front of the door to 13 Holburn Street or in the adjacent bus shelter.”

In another objection published on the council’s website, the council’s principal environmental health officer Andrew Gilchrist said: “The applicant has not registered the food business with this service and this service is due to visit the premises to undertake a scheduled inspection, at which time compliance with food hygiene and health and safety requirements will be fully assessed.

“At this time, I am not convinced the condition of the premises is suitable for the activities associated with a late hours catering licence and that there is the possibility of undue public nuisance.

“I believe it is premature for this business to hold such a licence.”

The restaurant’s owner Rebaz Ismail said: “We have been closed since December 22 while we resolve issues with the council. We want to adhere to whatever conditions they have.

“A restaurant has been in this place for the last 15 years so I don’t understand why there are only objections now.

“We are not the only restaurant in Aberdeen that is below flats and there will also be a small amount of noise, but we do not believe it to be excessive.”