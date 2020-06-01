Aberdeen residents queue to access newly-reopened recycling centres

Queues of cars have started forming outside Aberdeen recycling centres as they reopened today with social distancing and traffic control measures in place.

Aberdeen City Council has opened three sites at Hazlehead, Bucksburn, and Tullos with Aberdeenshire Council opening sites in Fraserburgh, Macduff, Ellon, Turriff, Inverurie, Westhill, Laurencekirk, Stonehaven, Portlethen, Banchory and Huntly.

Members of the public should only visit the centres if it is an essential trip, with large items and excess waste continuing to be stored at home if possible.

Aberdeenshire residents must book a slot online to visit.

Only certain waste will be accepted by the centres, including general household waste, non-electrical bulky waste, garden waste and cardboard.

Furniture will also be accepted, but no white goods can be dropped off at this time.

Residents must also bring ID with an address such as a driving licence or a bill, and only one person is allowed per vehicle.

Queues should be expected and those visiting Aberdeen sites may be asked to return at a later time.

They will have clearly-defined unloading bays to ensure strict physical distancing is maintained at all times.

Aberdeenshire residents can book online here or call Aberdeenshire Council’s Wasteline on 03456 081207.