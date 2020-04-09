Aberdeen residents outraged over dog mess left on city pavements

Concerns have been raised about dog excrement left on Aberdeen pavements – and overflowing bins.

Residents in Dyce and Bucksburn have been complaining about dog fouling since the start of the year.

And the problem has become worse in recent weeks with more people out walking in the warmer spring weather.

In Dyce, the path around Central Park near Asda has been highlighted as a particular problem, with those living in the area branding it an “utter disgrace” and calling dog walkers failing to pick up after their pets as “incredibly selfish and lazy”.

Residents say it is also a problem around the primary school.

In Bucksburn, complaints have been raised about the grounds next to the P&J Live complex and the Bucksburn Valley paths.

And bins have been reported as overflowing.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Members of the public have been reminded to clean up after themselves.

One resident said: “I’ve noticed a huge increase in poo being left on the pavements.

“This could end up causing diseases of another nature.”

The council confirmed that dog waste bins were being emptied as usual.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “ If the nearest dog bin is full, we would always encourage people to use a regular bin or take their rubbish home with them and dispose of it at home rather than leaving a mess.”

Councillor Neil Macgregor, who represents the Bucksburn and Dyce areas, said: “Most dog owners are considerate people who look after their pets, but as with other aspects of antisocial behaviour, there are some people who show no respect for others or the environment.

“There are dog bins and it should not be difficult to arrange a walking route which passes a bin.

“I do hope we can engender more pride in our local area among these disengaged folk.”