Aberdeen residents lose water supply due to burst main

A burst water main has caused residents in the city to lose supply this evening.

According to Scottish Water the issue is affecting homes in the Torry, AB11 area.

The utility provider has said repairs to the burst main are under way and it expects supplies to be restored later tonight.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “We have a burst on an eight inch main in the AB11 area, which was reported earlier this evening around 6pm.

“Engineers are currently on site and estimating the repair will be completed shortly.

“The burst has impacted approx 90 addresses. We will work to ensure all normal supplies will be returned to customers as soon as possible.”