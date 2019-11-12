Aberdeen residents left in dark as street lights break

Safety fears have been raised over issues with street lights in an Aberdeen community stretching back over a number of months.

Graham Allison, who lives on Provost Rust Drive, says the lights on the street near his home have not worked properly since he moved there in February.

He claims Aberdeen City Council has failed to find a solution, despite receiving a number of complaints from residents about the issue.

And with winter approaching, he fears people’s safety could be at risk on the cold, dark nights.

He said: “A lot of people are quite worried about the situation because there are a lot of children and older people living in the area.

“Cars are coming up and down all the time and it is a concern that someone is going to get knocked down because a driver just won’t see them.

“It’s so dark, particularly at the moment, and everyone is really concerned that something is going to happen.”

Mr Allison said workers had been seen on the street several times in recent months, but repairs to the lights had only ever lasted a few days before they stopped working again.

And he called on the council to find a solution to the problem to protect residents.

He said: “There have been a number of occasions where guys have come out to look at them but the lights have always gone off again a couple of days later.

“Me and my neighbours just want it to be fixed.”

A council spokesman said engineers had investigated and found an underground cable issue to be the cause of the issues.

He said the local authority was working to find a solution to the problem as soon as possible.

He said: “We are aware of a fault with streetlights on a section of Provost Rust Drive and are investigating the cause to enable permanent repairs to be carried out.”