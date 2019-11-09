Aberdeen residents invited to take part in flooding alert trial

Residents in an Aberdeen community are being asked if they want to take part in a trial for a flooding alert app.

People in Peterculter have been invited to give their views on the smartphone application which would help them tell the city council about rising water levels in the area.

The local authority is working with Bradford University on several anti-flooding measures in Aberdeen since Storm Frank in 2015 and this is the latest project.

The downpour led to record levels of rainfall, with SEPA recording the highest water levels in 40 years at many local river stations.

More than 100mm of rainfall was recorded over this period in the Upper Dee catchment.

Residents in Peterculter were hit by flooding after the Culter Burn burst its banks and other areas affected by flooding or debris included Seaton Park, Aberdeen Beach, Westburn Park, Glashieburn, Stronsay and Jack’s Brae.

One of the changes proposed is design studies for a flood reporting scheme at Peterculter.

It includes the trial for a smartphone app in which residents can use their local knowledge to let Aberdeen City Council know when waters are rising or there is flooding in their area.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman urged people living in Peterculter to get involved in the scheme and help the authority build up a picture of problems. She said it could help them plan for any future problems and how best to deal with any issues in the years ahead.

The spokeswoman said: “We’ve carried out a lot of work since Storm Frank and will continue to work on new measures over the next few years.

“Storm Frank and the January 2016 flooding were devastating, and while we hope nothing on that scale happens again, we are continuing to work on flood prevention measures as we know how terrible the impact is on residents and businesses.

“We’d encourage Peterculter residents to take part in the smartphone app trial which may be a help to the city council for building up a database on flooding patterns and statistics.

“For example, the information could be used for the city council strategically when deciding about what additional flood alleviation works need to happen, and also operationally for proactively being more prepared as floods happen.”

Peterculter residents wanting to take part in the trial for the app can register their interest by taking part in a questionnaire at https://consultation.aberdeencity.gov.uk/operations/ce6b4e51/ by November 14.