Aberdeen residents invited to show off blooming beautiful gardens

A call for Aberdeen residents to show off their gardens has been launched.

The council are asking entrants to send in pictures of their beautiful gardens for the annual Aberdeen in Bloom Garden competition.

The event rewards residents and businesses for their contribution to the city’s floral displays which have won awards in national competitions over recent years.

It celebrates the domestic, communal, allotment, business, and school gardens of Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “There are thousands of beautiful gardens in Aberdeen and we’d love for these green-fingered residents to take part in our competition.

“Gardens and green spaces are great places to get out and get some fresh air and learn about our environment in our beautiful city.

“The event is held not only as a celebration and as a reward for all the unsung work but it also brings the gardening community together and is a great way to see what can be achieved, no matter how big or small your garden or green space is.”

Last year, the competition attracted almost 100 entrants in its 43rd year in 2018.

Residents can enter in the categories of garden displays, other displays, wildlife friendly garden, city allotments, and school garden.

Forms for the competition are available from libraries, community centres, customer access points, the David Welch Winter Gardens in Duthie Park, ACC’s Kittybrewster Depot, Ben Reid Nursery and Garden Centre, Parkhill Garden Centre and Seasons Coffee Shop and Charles Michie Chemist on Union Street.

Entry forms must be returned by 12 July 2019 and judging will take place between 15 July and 2 August.