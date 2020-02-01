Aberdeen residents invited to help shape future of health and social care

Aberdeen residents are being invited to help shape the future of health and social care in their own areas.

The city’s Health and Social Care Partnership is setting up three new locality empowerment groups in different regions.

They will play a key role in reshaping services and support networks within communities.

Aberdeen North, South and Central will each have their own groups which will be led by local people who can put forward ideas to improve health and wellbeing in their areas.

Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer Sandra MacLeod said: “We are on the lookout for people who are committed to community health and wellbeing.

“We want to work with them to understand communities’ needs better and work out together the best ways to respond in the right place, with the right people and at the right time.”

Anyone interested can contact the city council.