Aberdeen residents invited to have say on community justice

A survey to get residents’ views on community justice has been launched.

The community justice group at Aberdeen City Council is looking to get the feedback about a range of topics.

It includes housing, social work, the police and courts.

The group aims to improve the lives of people and families involved in the justice system.

According to statistics, 63% of people in Scotland are unaware what community justice is.

Jenny Laing, chairwoman of Aberdeen’s community planning board and co-leader of the city council, said: “We need citizens to be part of an effective community justice system to ensure our communities are safer and stronger, and by doing so, making them better places to live, work and play.

“By raising awareness of what community justice is we want communities to actively participate in community justice.

“I would encourage citizens to take part in the survey as the results will help us to further develop community engagement in a matter that affects all of us.”

The consultation ends in February 2020 and is available at bit.ly/2StGMqw