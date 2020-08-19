Aberdeen residents invited to bare all on TV show Naked Attraction

Would you bare all on TV in a bid to find love?

Channel 4 are on the hunt for brave singletons willing to get naked to find love and are calling on Aberdeen residents to take part.

Series seven of hit show Naked Attraction is filming in the autumn, and participants are wanted.

The dating series involves one picker whittling down a group of six potential suitors based solely on how good they look naked.

The hopefuls stand with no clothes on in individual pods, with one body part revealed at a time.

A person is eliminated in each round based on what the picker finds least attractive.

Executive producer Darrell Olsen said: “We’re excited to be back looking for a new batch of contestants.

“In these times I think many people are keen to find love and what better way than dating in reverse and starting off naked.”

Filming for the series is set to begin in the autumn, adhering to Covid-19 filming guidance.

Apply to take part in the show here: https://www.studiolambert.com/take-part-naked-attraction.html

Naked Attraction is produced by Studio Lambert North with Executive Producers Darrel Olsen and Mike Cotton and Channel 4 Commissioning Editor Becky Cadman.

The five-part series will air later in the year.