Residents invited to have their say on new Aberdeen community

Residents in the west of Aberdeen are being invited to join a consultation on the next stage of the Countesswells development.

Work is progressing on the new community, which will see around 3,000 new homes built, along with three schools.

The firm behind the project, Countesswells Development Limited (CDL), is now asking local people including prospective buyers to have their say in a consultation on its future.

Project director, Martin Dalziel, said: “The first phase of Countesswells has seen a number of key project milestones reached and significant success, particularly the upfront investment in infrastructure including extensive landscaping to create an unrivalled and bio-diverse environment and improvements to the surrounding road network.

“Four housebuilders are now on site and we’ve welcomed over 375 families to new homes, set within attractive formal and informal public spaces, including a community orchard, award-winning playpark and wildflower. Most recently, we’ve announced plans for the first school and shop, and next month we look forward to the opening of the new West Link access road, which will connect the new community at Countesswells with the existing Kingswells Roundabout.

“Our vision is to make Countesswells a highly sought after and desirable residential community with an innovative approach to place-making is being realised and we’re excited to progress the next phase.

“So far, the stakeholders with whom we’ve engaged with have been very positive and there is a shared desire to continue to grow and evolve the town.”

Feedback can be submitted to: Countesswellsconsultation@ryden.co.uk or printed and posted to: Countesswells Consultation, Ryden LLP, 25 Albyn Place, Aberdeen, AB10 1YL.