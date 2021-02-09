Aberdeen residents hit out following consultation process for new homes

Residents of an Aberdeen community have hit out following a consultation process held for a potential new housing development.

Drum Property Group held an online consultation on January 27 for up to 350 new homes at Causewayend in Bridge of Don.

However, residents in the Ashwood and Woodcroft area have said the process was not “fit for purpose” and many people who took part did not receive a response to their question or those who did receive one, got a “stock” response.

Those living in the nearby homes to the development have said the development would be a loss of green belt land, would impact local wildlife and would also create a rat run through the development, as people would use it to get to the new homes, as well as to get to Scotstown Road.

An action group has been set up online for residents who have concerns about the development, which currently has more than 350 members.

One resident, Donald Robertson, whose home backs onto the greenbelt land, called the development “devastating”.

He said: “I am very concerned that developers are buying up green belt land. Drum group are claiming the online consultation to have been a success. The truth is very much to the contrary as it has been wholly ineffective and flawed consultation medium.

“Questions have simply not been answered, any replies are little more than repeated company policy statements avoiding answering direct questions. Some people are still waiting for a response while, my wife had her response returned with a large section containing someone else’s questions and answers posted in error in the middle of her reply.”

Jenny Anderson, another resident, added: “There’s been zero engagement, not everyone would have known about the consultation and it’s bad timing with everything that’s been going on.

“There was zero engagement, we were just sending in questions in the hope we get an answer. We’re having to spread the message via social media.”

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “The consultation really was not fit for purpose. You had to fill out a submission form, and there was no record of what you had sent, and if they had received it. There’s not a hard copy available, it says they will put hard copies in the local places, but they are either shut or have lower footfall because of Covid-19.”

Meanwhile another resident added: “The online consultation was in effect not engaging at all with concerned locals. A massive amount of people are still awaiting replies and have had no response. Most have just been sent a standard worded reply which answered nothing.

“More homes are not required. At present thousands of homes are being built in Aberdeen. Even before downturn in oil, high street etc there were too many being built in Bridge of Don. People are now picking up new builds for £10s thousands under valuation as they just aren’t selling. This in turn is devaluing all properties in Bridge of Don.”

An initial date of February 10 was set for feedback to be received by, however this has been extended until February 17.

The development plans are still in the early stages with a proposal of application notice submitted in November.

A spokesman for Drum Property Group, said: “There has been productive local engagement and interest in our proposals for Causewayend. Our team conducted a comprehensive and well attended pre-application online consultation, responding to a range of questions and opinion.

“Our public consultation process closely follows the best practice advice laid down by the Scottish Government for public engagement during the pandemic. The instructions on the website were very clear – both for live engagement during launch day and for subsequently completing and returning the online feedback form.

“We received more than 50 email enquiries on launch day itself asking a variety of questions, and we successfully responded to them all that same day. Many of the questions covered the same topics, which is why we used, in several cases, consistent and similar responses.

“We continue to receive feedback forms, all of which we are currently reviewing thoroughly. The feedback deadline has been extended to Wednesday February 17th and information received will help inform our plans as we evaluate the viability of preparing a detailed planning application to be submitted to Aberdeen City Council.”