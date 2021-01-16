Aberdeen residents hit out as mysterious loud noises keep them awake at night

Furious residents in a city community say they have endured more than a year of sleepless nights as a result of loud noises.

Residents in Torry claim they are being kept awake several times a week and believe the noise could be coming from various locations nearby, including the site of the new incinerator, Tullos industrial estate and the South Harbour development.

But council officials have so far been unable to establish the source – and those living in the area have become more and more frustrated.

Now they have pleaded with local authority chiefs and harbour bosses to do all they can to reduce the noise.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said: “Every other night we are woken by very loud banging noises from work that is going on in the vicinity, it actually sounds as though there is either breaking down of something very dense or something heavy is being dropped from a height.

“There is also another noise at night of what sounds like a generator running a constant buzz or hum which can on some quieter days be heard throughout the day also.

“There are constant complaints from all over Torry about these disturbances yet it appears our voices are constantly being ignored.”

A man who also lives in the area added: “This has been a problem for many years, not just from the harbour but from works from the waste/recycling and metal companies.

“Our voices are going unheard.”

Torry councillor Audrey Nicoll said noise had been a problem for some time and vowed to find out the source.

She added: “People have been under a lot of stress in recent months and we really do not want that being added to by things like unnecessary noise.

“I would encourage people to report it if they’re having a problem, because the sooner it’s reported the sooner something can be done about it.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “Our environmental health officers are not aware of any industrial or construction-related activities in the Torry area which would be operating late at night. While work can be carried out at night, any parties undertaking such work are required to have mitigating measures in place to reduce any disturbance.

“Our environmental health team received a complaint regarding late night noise disturbance within the Torry area in December 2020. An officer investigated the claim but due to the apparent sporadic nature of the noise we have not been possible to identify the source to date.

“An Aberdeen City Council environmental health officer is in contact with the Harbour Board to discuss any night time works they may undertaking and the likely duration of such works.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen Harbour Board said: “Since the start of construction at South Harbour, Aberdeen Harbour Board and its contractors have worked with Aberdeen City Council and specialist noise consultants to ensure noise levels from construction are within the set agreed limits.

“Several noise monitors are placed in key locations around the site. All of our contractors on site endeavour to minimise the extent and duration of noise disturbances, particularly during night operations.

“Aberdeen Harbour Board will make every effort to inform local communities when we are aware of particular operations which may incur louder-than-normal noise levels. In addition to direct engagement with residents within the vicinity of the expansion, notices will be posted on the Aberdeen Harbour website.

“We are committed to monitoring noise levels throughout the remainder 30% of construction.”