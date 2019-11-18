Aberdeen residents hit out after ‘anti-social’ drivers block access to properties

Aberdeen residents have hit out at “anti-social” drivers blocking access to properties on a city road.

Householders are growing increasingly concerned about motorists leaving their cars parked on Deeside Drive and surrounding streets.

Vehicles have been left on corners and, in some cases, blocking the driveways to people’s homes.

On one occasion the driver of a hearse was unable to get access to the St Francis of Assisi Church where a funeral was taking place.

Residents say they have been tracking serial culprits and believe many of them to be students at Robert Gordon University.

Rob Kynoch, who lives in the area, said the problem had persisted for several years.

He added: “The issue started about four years ago with about the same 12 cars regularly parking at the bottom of Deeside Drive.

“Year on year this has increased until this autumn it has become worse than ever with cars parked bumper-to-bumper from Deeside Drive down to Deeside Park.”

While fellow resident Alex Morton said: “There needs to be some engagement because the situation is not good.

“There have been times where we haven’t been able to get the car into our street.”

Lindsay Robertson, who lives on Deeside Gardens, added: “If there’s cars on both sides it’s pretty much impassable.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen.”

North-east MSP Liam Kerr has been dealing with complaints from those living on Deeside Drive and the surrounding area over the large numbers of cars parked inconsiderately.

Mr Kerr said fears over potential obstruction to the emergency services had caused him “major” concern.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “It is unacceptable that residents are being inconvenienced, and in some cases put in danger, because of the anti-social parking of a few.

“Emergency services access is a major concern and I can’t overstate that enough to those who feel that this is not a major issue and continue to park badly.

“It just requires some common sense.”

A spokesman for RGU said schemes were in place to encourage students not to use cars.

He said: “The university is committed to minimising the disruption of parking in the local community.

“RGU actively encourages its students to park with due care and consideration if parking in the community and works closely with the student body to reinforce this important message.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We encourage all motorists to observe parking restrictions and to park responsibly to ensure the safety of pedestrians and road users.”