Aberdeen residents given chance to have say on mental health scheme

Aberdeen residents are being reminded to have their say on a scheme to promote good mental health.

Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) launched a consultation on its local mental health action plan last month.

The survey began in December and will remain open until February 4.

AHSCP said in a statement: “We encourage everyone with an interest in mental health to give their views, including people with experience of poor mental health and wellbeing or mental ill-health, family members or carers, professionals or organisations who support people.”