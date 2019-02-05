Aberdeen residents forced to change locks after thieves steal keys

Victims of an attempted break-in in Aberdeen had to change their locks after criminals stole their keys.

Police said would-be thieves went to an address in the Craigton Road area of Aberdeen last month and smashed a side window.

They did not take any belongings – but fled with a spare set of keys for the house.

In the latest Braeside and Mannofield Community Council police report, Sergeant Simon Lewis-Dalby encouraged people to report any suspicious behaviour to officers to avoid future break-ins.

He said: “There has been a report of an attempted house-breaking in the Craigton area with a side window being damaged.

“If you see anyone hanging about who gives you the slightest hint of suspicion they are up to no good, please let us know.”

Sgt Lewis-Dalby added: “A spare set of house keys was taken.

“This caused a considerable amount of stress and upheaval in getting a number of the locks changed.”