Aberdeen residents find over 30 empty vodka bottles in riverside clean-up

Good Samaritans from an Aberdeen boating club have spent their weekend litter picking and cleaning up the banks of the River Dee.

The Aberdeen Boating Club spent Saturday morning picking up litter from the banks of the river in Torry, near the Victoria Bridge.

The group cleared fifteen bags of rubbish, a trolley, traffic cone and a tyre. Previous litter-picks have unearthed old car hubcaps.

Also recovered were over 30 empty glass bottles of Glen’s Vodka.

Many rowers joined in before their practice and the group will be running more sessions within the next few weeks.

Visit Aberdeen Boat Club on Facebook for more information to help clean up the city.