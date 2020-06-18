Aberdeen residents feel ‘overlooked’ as they miss out on high-speed broadband access

Residents of a part of Cove say they feel “overlooked” after it was revealed they would miss out on a new high-speed broadband network – while their neighbours enjoy faster internet.

CityFibre confirmed the section of the Aberdeen suburb that lies east of the railway track will be left out from their network while the company investigates the feasibility of connecting it.

The digital infrastructure provider blamed “build complexities”, with issues including the presence of the railway track.

However, the lack of access to full fibre broadband has left some residents frustrated.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: “When the project was started in Aberdeen it was sold as an entire Gigabit City. It seems that once again Old Cove has been overlooked.

“We have little or no phone signal here and now we are being denied equal access to high speed internet.”

Another said: “It’s a nightmare down here with almost non-existent phone signal and relatively poor speeds on the existing overhead lines.”

The affected area of Cove – which lies closest to the suburb’s picturesque harbour – also includes the popular Cove Bay Hotel.

Owner of the hotel Guy Craig said: “The speed of the internet matters greatly.

“At any one time, we can have upwards of 200 people in the building between residents, people in the public bar, people in the restaurant and the staff. Everybody uses their phones more, everybody uses tablets more, and we are using more devices in the hotel as time goes on.

“A lack of access to a faster internet wouldn’t be helpful. It would hinder me giving a better experience to my customers, and it would hinder me being able to upgrade to better and faster software in the future.”

Councillor Alex Nicoll, who represents Cove, said: “I’m sure there’s lots of railways lines in the country going between communities, and both sides have connectivity.

“The whole idea of CityFibre was to provide the city, and to miss out parts of the city for logistical reasons is very disappointing.

“All the more so, at a time when we have a pandemic going and people are really having to rely ever more to work from home and use broadband and good internet and technology connections.”

Allan McEwan, CityFibre’s city manager for Aberdeen, said: “We understand that demand is higher than ever for improved digital connectivity and we are working hard to bring our full fibre network within reach of most homes and businesses in Aberdeen, a project which represents £40 million of private investment by CityFibre.

“There are a number of challenges linked to achieving that goal and some areas, such as parts of Cove Bay, present build complexities which require further investigation to review possible solutions and feasibility.

“Although the area is not in our short term programme of works, this does not mean a decision has been made to exclude it and we would encourage residents to register their interest at www.cityfibre.com/register to ensure they are kept up to date on any developments.”