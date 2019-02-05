Aberdeen residents’ fears over TECA parking plans

Residents of an Aberdeen community have raised concerns over parking at a new exhibition centre.

The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA), which replaces the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, will provide parking spaces on site.

However, those living in Bucksburn fear streets outside their homes will become clogged with cars.

Aberdeen City Council met community representatives at a Bucksburn and Newhills Community Council gathering to discuss possible solutions, which could involve double yellow lines, event day restrictions or a controlled parking zone (CPZ), which residents would have to pay for.

The new arena will provide around 2,100 pay-and-display car parking spaces, but residents said they were worried the pay to park set-up at the venue will prompt many visitors to simply leave their cars on nearby streets.

Ross Stevenson, of Aberdeen City Council’s road safety and traffic management team, was at the meeting and said a consultation process would look at those issues, but it was unlikely to begin before the new centre opens later in the year.

It would take around nine months for a survey to be carried out.

He said: “I think the best option is to wait for it to open and then do a consultation with the public to see what people’s views are and what options there are. If we introduce a permit system, it will be controlled to say two permits per household, it would have to be a restricted number.”

Residents at the meeting said parking permits should be free.

One said: “They should give permits to the people of Bucksburn and take it off the profits of the exhibition centre.”

Another added: “I think TECA should pay for our parking permits. I don’t see why any resident should have to pay for our parking permit. I’ve lived here for more than 20 years.

“When I came here I wanted to live on the edge of the country. That is not the case anymore.”

Alistair Henderson, chairman of the community council, said: “We co-operated with the exhibition centre, we thought this was going to be a good thing.

“We welcomed it but now we find we’re being taken advantage of – especially if people are going to have to pay for a permit to park outside their own house.”

Mr Stevenson responded: “We’re not trying to take advantage of you in any way.”

A spokeswoman for TECA said visitors would be charged for parking at the site, however would not be drawn on what those charges would be.

She said: “We can confirm there will be parking charges at TECA. There are around 2,100 spaces on the site.”