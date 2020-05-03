Aberdeen residents encouraged to step up to charity challenge

Fersands and Fountain Community Project is encouraging north-east residents to walk or run 10,000 steps per day.

Step Up and Stay Put is open to all ages and will run until further notice.

At the end of the challenge, a certificate and small prize will be given to everyone that participates.

To take part, you must keep a log of your steps on your phone, Apple Watch, Fitbit or any device you have that can record your steps.

People can log your weekly step count and send a picture to the group on Facebook, email or Snapchat, and all steps will be added up at the end.

The individual with the most steps will also win an extra prize.

Fersands and Fountain Community Project, based in Woodside, delivers a range of services for the most vulnerable.

To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/FFCP18/