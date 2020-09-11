Aberdeen residents encouraged to have their say in body image discussion

The First Minister’s National Advisory Council on Women and Girls (NACWG) is calling on Aberdeen residents to have their say in its latest discussion on body image.

The advisory council would like to hear views on body image from people of all genders and those who don’t identify to help inform its findings and shape its recommendations to the First Minister.

The NACWG was formed to drive equality for women and girls in every community across Scotland by raising the issue of gender inequality.

Louise Macdonald OBE, co-chair of the NACWG, said: “In today’s society women and girls still face huge pressures to look a certain way as they compare their appearance to others on social media, magazines and in advertisements.

“Poor self-confidence can be extremely damaging and can lead to many women and girls struggling with their self-worth and place in society.

“The advisory council is inviting groups, organisations and networks in Aberdeen, to share their experiences, opinions and ideas around the body image Spotlight.

“Every bit of feedback will help advise the First Minister and drive action in creating long-lasting change for women and girls in Scotland.”

To participate in the national conversation groups, organisations and networks are encouraged to form a virtual Wee Circle to discuss these issues and share ideas on how it can be tackled.

Feedback from these Wee Circle discussions, as well as individual feedback, can be submitted online at onescotland.org/NACWG

Alternatively, thoughts can be shared on social media using the hashtag #GenerationEqual