Aberdeen residents encouraged to decorate stones for community snake

A north-east group is encouraging Aberdeen residents to get involved with a community art project.

The Friends of Westfield Park group, which looks after the Bridge of Don greenspace, is encouraging people to add decorated stones to a “community snake” in the park.

A statement from the group read: “After noticing all the fantastic stones that have been left around Bridge of Don, we thought it would be a lovely idea to work together as a community to create a new art project.

“The project is open to all ages and we would love to see lots of lovely painted stones added to the stone snake.

“The beginning of the snake is next to the poppy tree on the main pathway through the park. Please adhere to social distancing rules when dropping off your stones.

“Let’s see how big we can make the Westfield Park snake.”