Aberdeen residents each win £1,000 in Postcode Lottery

Six people in Aberdeen have landed £1,000 each thanks to their particularly lucky postcode.

The Nigg Way neighbours netted the windfall when AB12 5RE was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What a lovely surprise for our winners.

“Congratulations to them and I hope they go and treat themselves to something nice with their winnings.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and abroad.

The draw was promoted by Save the Children which has received over £10.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.