Aberdeen residents come together to create lockdown snake

Residents of an Aberdeen community have come together to create their own lockdown snake.

An event held at Countesswells saw more than 50 children from the growing neighbourhood join community liaison officer, Karen Watt, in decorating their own rock to contribute to the overall snake design.

The event was inspired by the Countesswells Rocks project, started by resident Gail Hughes during the country’s strict lockdown earlier this year.

Residents were invited to get creative and paint their rocks with various pictures to help boost the morale of members of the public when they were out for daily exercise.

Gail said: “I started up Countesswells Rocks as a small passion project last year.

“The idea was to paint rocks and hide them around the community for people to find and enjoy. They could then take the rock home as a souvenir or hide it for someone else to find.

“Soon enough, I asked neighbours and the wider community to get involved by sharing their uncovered rock on our Facebook group or painting their own and placing it in the community.

“The group now has more than 60 members, and I love finding the works of stone art when I’m out and about.”

More than 100 rocks have now been designed and will be placed together to form a snake pattern at Countesswells playpark.