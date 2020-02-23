Aberdeen residents being encouraged to have their say on gender inequality

A call has been made for Aberdeen residents to get involved in tackling gender inequality.

The First Minister’s National Advisory Council on Women and Girls (NACWG) is encouraging the local community to join in the national conversation on the topic.

They want them to lend a voice in the latest discussion surrounding disability.

NACWG is welcoming people of any gender within Aberdeen to bring new voices to shape recommendations to the Scottish Government.

Areas the council wish to examine include independent living.

To get involved, people can get together with family, friends or colleagues to discuss ideas and views relating to inequality for women and girls with disabilities and submit their feedback online here.

Alternatively they can share their thoughts on social media using the hashtag #GenerationEqual.