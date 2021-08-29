Aberdeen residents baffled after massive Pat Butcher portrait appears on city wall

Aberdeen locals and visitors have been left baffled after a massive portrait of Pat Butcher appeared on a wall in the city centre.
The street art – around 15ft tall, according to pictures on social media – reportedly appeared on Friday night.
It can be found on the wall of Aberdeen Indoor Market, at the junction of Hadden Street and Stirling Street, beside Jetpack Dinosaur’s whale street art from 2018.
