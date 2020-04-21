Aberdeen residents asked to contact councillors after surgeries cancelled

Aberdeen residents are being asked to contact their local councillor by phone or email as surgeries are cancelled due to coronavirus.

Elected councillors representing wards in Aberdeen have been forced to cancel face-to-face meetings with their constituents as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And instead of meeting with the councillors at regular surgeries, people are now being asked to use other means to get in touch with their representatives at Aberdeen City Council.

A post on the local authority’s social media said: “All councillors’ surgeries are cancelled until further notice.

“If you need to speak to a councillor, please contact them via email or mobile.”

Contact details for all councillors representing the different wards across the city can be found on the council’s website.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: