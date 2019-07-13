Aberdeen residential facility rated very good in report

Aberdeen service users have heaped praise on staff that help them.

Wernham House on Virginia Street, Aberdeen, provides residential care for adults with alcohol-related issues and service users have complimented them to inspectors.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited the hub on July 3 and have now published their report.

One service user told inspectors: “I probably wouldn’t be here without the staff at Wernham House.”

Another said: “The staff are right on, good folk who do their best to help us.”

A third said: “I can speak with any of the staff if I need to but I have a key worker and speak with them on a regular basis.”

Inspectors rated the service “very good” for supporting the wellbeing of service users and for planning their care – the second best of six possible ratings.

The report said: “We observed interactions between staff and people who use the service and could see that staff worked hard to develop positive relationships with residents.

“We spoke with residents during the inspection and they clearly got on well with staff and felt they could speak to them.

“They confirmed they had regular planned meetings with their key worker, although they said they could speak with them at any time.”

The report added: “We saw people were encouraged to respect other residents and listen to others’ points of view.”