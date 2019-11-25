Aberdeen resident tells of safety fears over broken street lights

An Aberdeen man has raised safety concerns after the council told him it can take up to 30 days to fix broken street lights.

Alistair Christie is worried about dozens of lamps between Earns Heugh Walk and Avenue in Cove which are currently out of action.

Mr Christie’s main concern is for older people living in the area and he has slammed the amount of time it could take for the repairs to be carried out.

He said the situation is “worrying” and is unhappy with the lack of local authority action to fix the street lights.

Mr Christie said: “I am concerned the council set targets and 30 days to fix a street light to me is too long when it could be getting worse and worse.

“If this had been on Union Street it would have been fixed straight away. I think it is all to do with money.

“In the area I live there are a lot of pensioners’ houses and they are too scared to go out at night. It is a bit worrying.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said they regularly tell anyone who raises an issue about broken street lights that it may take as long as a month for repairs to be carried out.

She said maintenance teams were looking into the issue between Earns Heugh Walk and Earns Heugh Avenue but that could take some time in wintry weather.

The spokeswoman said: “We have a standard response for customers inquiring about street light faults which states that works to fix them may take up to 30 days.

“We are investigating what the problem is at this particular location and work can take longer at this time of year due to weather conditions and if there is a larger number of repairs required.

“If it turns out to be an underground fault, it will take longer to fix as they are usually difficult to find.”