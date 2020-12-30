Aberdeen resident speaks of ’unnerving’ moment windows smashed in vandal attack

A resident of an Aberdeen street has described the “unnerving” moment several of her neighbour’s windows were smashed by vandals.

Police officers were called to the city’s Jasmine Terrance area just before 8am yesterday morning to reports that windows had been targeted.

Shona Forbes-Black, who lives on the street, described the “unnerving” moment the vandalism took place.

She said: “I heard a very loud smash at around 7:45am when I was on the phone to my dad.

“I looked out to make sure my car window hadn’t been smashed because it sits right outside my window. I’ve also got a bottle bin outside and I thought it was peculiar that someone would be making such a noise with one bottle at that time of the morning.

“My next-door neighbour’s window was smashed, so what I heard was correct and I’m very lucky it didn’t happen to me.

“It’s a very unnerving thing to happen, especially considering there are a lot of people away staying with family over New Year and who won’t be at home.”

Shona said the incident was not the first time she had noticed vandalism on the street.

The 49-year-old added: “In the past, I noticed there were a few windows smashed at the Morrisons end of Jasmine Terrace.

“I’ve been here eight years now and I think it’s gone downhill over the past few years.”

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, who represents the George Street and Harbour ward, spoke of her sadness.

She said: “I’m extremely disappointed to hear about the incident on Jasmine Terrace.

“We are living through the most difficult of times and I’m sure it was very upsetting for those affected by the incident.

“While I don’t know the circumstances of the incident, we need to do more to reach out to those who may be struggling with mental health issues throughout this hard time.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed officers are investigating the incident.

He said: “At around 7.55am on Tuesday, December 29, we received a report that several windows had been vandalised in the Jasmine Terrace area of Aberdeen.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries in relation to this incident.”